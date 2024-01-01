2018 Seven Cycles Evergreen SL CBS
Geometry
52
Stack
557.4mm
Reach
356.7mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
455mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
520mm
Top Tube Slope
10deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
78mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
417.8mm
Front-Center
581mm
Front-Center Horizontal
575.7mm
Wheelbase
993.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
Fork Length, Unknown
383mm
Trail
65.2mm
high
Mechanical Trail
61.7mm
Wheel Flop
20.1mm
Standover Height
758mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
62.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
95.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
CBS Build
52
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1685.5mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
80mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:https://sevencycles.com/bikes/evergreen-sl.php