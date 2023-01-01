2019 Raleigh Bikes Sprite iE Step Over Base
- Category
- Comfort
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake, E-bike
Geometry
MD
LG
Stack
572mm
572mm
Reach
405mm
420mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
450mm
500mm
Top Tube Length, Unknown
590mm
605mm
Top Tube Slope
14.8deg
9.5deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
185mm
185mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
289mm
289mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
448.2mm
448.2mm
Front-Center
660mm
676mm
Front-Center Horizontal
658.8mm
674.8mm
Wheelbase
1107mm
1123mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
Trail
78.1mm
high
78.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
72.9mm
72.9mm
Wheel Flop
26.1mm
26.1mm
Standover Height
743mm
779mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
161mm
170 mm cranks
176.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
119mm
170 mm cranks
119mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
MD
LG
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.95in
1.95in
Tire Outer Diameter
658.1mm
658.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1765.1mm
1781.1mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
630mm
630mm
Stem Length
108mm
108mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 6 in
to5 ft 9 in
5 ft 9 in
to6 ft 0 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendComfort
