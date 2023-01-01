2019 Raleigh Bikes Retroglide iE Step Over Base
- Category
- Comfort
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake, E-bike
Geometry
One Size
Stack
582mm
Reach
366mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
410mm
Top Tube Length, Unknown
625mm
Top Tube Slope
21.3deg
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
66deg
Head Tube Length
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
45mm
Bottom Bracket Height
294.2mm
Chainstay Length
491mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
488.9mm
Front-Center
636.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
635.1mm
Wheelbase
1124mm
Fork Offset/Rake
48mm
Trail
88.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
81.8mm
Wheel Flop
31.3mm
Standover Height
595mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
127.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
124.2mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
One Size
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
678.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1802.4mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
630mm
Stem Length
80mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
