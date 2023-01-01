2020 Dolan Bikes GXC Carbon
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
X-SML(49cm)
SML(52cm)
MED(54cm)
LRG(56cm)
X-LRG(58cm)
Stack
541mm
560mm
572mm
592mm
609mm
Reach
366mm
370mm
371mm
380mm
383mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
1.51:1
1.54:1
1.56:1
1.59:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
490mm
520mm
540mm
560mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
525mm
535mm
545mm
560mm
575mm
Top Tube Slope
7.9deg
6.7deg
6deg
5.9deg
5.7deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71deg
71.5deg
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
140mm
150mm
170mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
Carbon Build
X-SML(49cm)
SML(52cm)
MED(54cm)
LRG(56cm)
X-LRG(58cm)
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
45mm
45mm
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
674mm
674mm
686mm
686mm
686mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.dolan-bikes.com/gxc-geometry-chart