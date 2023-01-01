2020 Bombtrack Bicycle Company Beyond Junior Base
- Category
- Kids Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XXS
Stack
501mm
Reach
325mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.54:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
330mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
473mm
Top Tube Slope
23.8deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
30mm
Bottom Bracket Height
276.8mm
Chainstay Length
390mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
388.8mm
Front-Center
531mm
Front-Center Horizontal
530.2mm
Wheelbase
919mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
400mm
Trail
55.2mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
52.4mm
Wheel Flop
16.6mm
Standover Height
672mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
54.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
106.8mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
XXS
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
Tire Outer Diameter
613.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1532.7mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids Road
