2023 Norco Bicycles Sight A2
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 160mm fork travel, 150mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
Stack
612mm
Reach
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
395mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
593mm
Top Tube Slope
22.7deg
Head Tube Angle
64deg
Seat Tube Angle
77.3deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
25mm
Bottom Bracket Height
345.7mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.3mm
Front-Center
788.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
787.7mm
Wheelbase
1222mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
Trail
134.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
120.5mm
Wheel Flop
52.8mm
Standover Height
690mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
247.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
175.7mm
170 mm cranks
A2 Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
741.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1963.4mm
Crank Length
170mm
Stem Length
40mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
165 cm
to175 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
