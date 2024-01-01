HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Norco Bicycles
/
Sight

2023 Norco Bicycles Sight A2

Category
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Full suspension
Frame
Aluminum
Suspension
160mm fork travel, 150mm rear travel
Features
Disc brake
M
Average stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

M
Stack
612mm
Reach
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
395mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
593mm
Top Tube Slope
22.7deg
Head Tube Angle
64deg
Seat Tube Angle
77.3deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
25mm
Bottom Bracket Height
345.7mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.3mm
Front-Center
788.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
787.7mm
Wheelbase
1222mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
Trail
134.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
120.5mm
Wheel Flop
52.8mm
Standover Height
690mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
247.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
175.7mm
170 mm cranks

A2 Build

M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
741.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1963.4mm
Crank Length
170mm
Stem Length
40mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
165 cm
to
175 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
