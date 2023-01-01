2022 SCOTT Sports Foil 10
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
56cm
Stack
568.3mm
Reach
394.5mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
565mm
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.3deg
Head Tube Length
170mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
Chainstay Length
410mm
Wheelbase
994.2mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Standover Height
798.8mm
10 Build
56cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1666.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://www.scott-sports.com/za/en/product/scott-foil-rc-10-bike