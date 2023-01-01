HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
SCOTT Sports
/
Foil

2022 SCOTT Sports Foil 10

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
56cm
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

56cm
Stack
568.3mm
Reach
394.5mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
565mm
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.3deg
Head Tube Length
170mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
410mm
Wheelbase
994.2mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
798.8mm

10 Build

56cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1666.2mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Performance Road
Source:https://www.scott-sports.com/za/en/product/scott-foil-rc-10-bike
