2025 BXT BXT-078 Base
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
16
18
Stack
599.5mm
613.7mm
Reach
402.5mm
417.3mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
406mm
457mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
580mm
605mm
Top Tube Slope
22.1deg
17.8deg
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
69.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
341.4mm
341.4mm
Chainstay Length
468mm
468mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
464.1mm
464.1mm
Front-Center
654.8mm
675mm
Front-Center Horizontal
652.1mm
672.4mm
Wheelbase
1116.2mm
1136.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
485mm
485mm
Trail
102mm
very high
102mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
95.6mm
95.6mm
Wheel Flop
33.5mm
33.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
83.4mm
170 mm cranks
103.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
171.4mm
170 mm cranks
171.4mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
16
18
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
4.8in
4.8in
Tire Width Max
4.8in
4.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
802.8mm
802.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1919mm
1939.3mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid Fatbike
Source:https://www.bxtcycle.com/carbon-fat-bike-frame_p19.html