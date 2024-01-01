2022 Icebreaker Norman Base
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
Stack
609mm
Reach
449mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
583mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
630mm
Top Tube Slope
4.8deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
336.4mm
Chainstay Length
455mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
450.3mm
Front-Center
709.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
706.7mm
Wheelbase
1157mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
483mm
Trail
105.9mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
98.9mm
Wheel Flop
35.4mm
Standover Height
782mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
166.4mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
L
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
4.8in
Tire Width Max
4.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
802.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1959.8mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
180 cm
to190 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid Fatbike
Source:https://www.planetarki.ru/ru/velosipednye-ramy-icebreaker/17077-freymset-framefork-icebreaker-norman-2022.html