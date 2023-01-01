HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Jamis Bicycles
/
Roughneck

2019 Jamis Bicycles Roughneck Base

Category
Rigid Fatbike
Design
Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Aluminum
Features
Disc brake
17
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category
Bar type unusual for category
This: Swept Back Bar
Category: Flat Bar
vs category

Geometry

17
Stack
596mm
Reach
418mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
432mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
600mm
Top Tube Slope
18.6deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
341.4mm
Chainstay Length
457mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
453mm
Front-Center
688.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
686mm
Wheelbase
1139mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
483mm
Trail
99.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
92.9mm
Wheel Flop
33.3mm
Standover Height
779mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
112.2mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
166.4mm
175 mm cranks

Base Build

17
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
4.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
802.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1941.8mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
Stem Length
100mm
Stem Angle
6deg

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Rigid Fatbike
Source:Jamis official web site. Page doesn`t exists now.
Suggest Bike Edit