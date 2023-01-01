2019 Jamis Bicycles Roughneck Base
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
17
Stack
596mm
Reach
418mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
432mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
600mm
Top Tube Slope
18.6deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
341.4mm
Chainstay Length
457mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
453mm
Front-Center
688.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
686mm
Wheelbase
1139mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
483mm
Trail
99.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
92.9mm
Wheel Flop
33.3mm
Standover Height
779mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
112.2mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
166.4mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
17
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
4.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
802.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1941.8mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
Stem Length
100mm
Stem Angle
6deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid Fatbike
Source:Jamis official web site. Page doesn`t exists now.