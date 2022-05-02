2017 ROSE Bikes Pro SL Disc 3000
Geometry
55
Stack
561mm
Reach
384mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
515mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
545mm
Top Tube Slope
7.2deg
Head Tube Angle
72.25deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
163mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
69.7mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269.3mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
409.1mm
Front-Center
594mm
Front-Center Horizontal
589.9mm
Wheelbase
999mm
Fork Offset/Rake
46.3mm
Trail
59.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
57mm
Wheel Flop
17.4mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
85mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
99.3mm
170 mm cranks
Disc 3000 Build
55
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1677mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
