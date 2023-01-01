2018 CyclesMercier Nano Base
- Category
- Mini-velo/Folding
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
48cm
53cm
Stack
446.8mm
493.7mm
Reach
323.1mm
338.9mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
480mm
530mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
440mm
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
484.4mm
517.3mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
484.4mm
517.3mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
0deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
Head Tube Length
225mm
275mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
-30mm
-30mm
Bottom Bracket Height
271.1mm
271.1mm
Chainstay Length
375mm
375mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
373.8mm
373.8mm
Front-Center
530.6mm
561.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
529.7mm
561mm
Wheelbase
903.5mm
934.8mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
310mm
310mm
Trail
31mm
low
31mm
low
Mechanical Trail
29.5mm
29.5mm
Wheel Flop
9.1mm
9.1mm
Standover Height
710.3mm
750.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
119.5mm
170 mm cranks
150.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
101.1mm
170 mm cranks
101.1mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
48cm
53cm
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.5in
1.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
482.2mm
482.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1385.7mm
1417mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
400mm
Stem Length
90mm
90mm
Stem Angle
90deg
90deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
4 ft 11 in
to5 ft 7 in
5 ft 8 in
to6 ft 3 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendMini-velo/Folding
Source:http://www.bikesdirect.com/products/mercier/nano.htm