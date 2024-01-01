2006 Raleigh Bikes Cadent 2
Geometry
52cm
Stack
548mm
Reach
369mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
480mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
525mm
Top Tube Slope
9.8deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
Chainstay Length
412mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
406.4mm
Front-Center
576.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
572.7mm
Wheelbase
979mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
56.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
53.8mm
Wheel Flop
16.6mm
Standover Height
745mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
70.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98mm
170 mm cranks
2 Build
52cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1651mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
70mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
