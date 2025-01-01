HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
NS Bikes
/
Eccentric

2022 NS Bikes Eccentric Cromo

Category
Hardtail Trail MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
Suspension
140mm fork travel
Large
Geometry

Large
Stack
650mm
Reach
475mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
662mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop

Cromo Build

Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6mm
Tire Outer Diameter
627.2mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Hardtail Trail MTB
