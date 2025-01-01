2022 NS Bikes Eccentric Cromo
Geometry
Large
Stack
650mm
Reach
475mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
662mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Cromo Build
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6mm
Tire Outer Diameter
627.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://bikesonline.com/products/ns-bike-eccentric-cromo-29-hardtail-frameset?currency=USD&variant=50880379912484&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Google%20Shopping&stkn=b53ff5dacb4c&srsltid=AfmBOooAr_652mh1YnHHiAcOyMzUS-XKB3EJNX5pzOB-lgKWrYyCpH2n-tA