2011 Trek Bikes Sawyer Base
Geometry
17.5
19
21
Stack
582.4mm
583.8mm
548.4mm
Reach
416mm
433mm
451mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
1.35:1
1.22:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
445mm
483mm
533mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
602mm
622mm
642mm
Head Tube Angle
69.3deg
69.6deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
103mm
103mm
118mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
48.3mm
48.3mm
-2.9mm
Bottom Bracket Height
316mm
316mm
316mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
442.4mm
442.4mm
445mm
Front-Center
709.3mm
685.3mm
703mm
Front-Center Horizontal
707.6mm
683.6mm
703mm
Wheelbase
1150mm
1126mm
1148mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
470mm
470mm
470mm
Trail
83.2mm
very high
81.1mm
very high
59.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
77.8mm
76mm
56.1mm
Wheel Flop
27.5mm
26.5mm
19.2mm
Standover Height
773mm
762mm
762mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
174.9mm
170 mm cranks
151mm
170 mm cranks
219.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
146mm
170 mm cranks
146mm
170 mm cranks
146mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
17.5
19
21
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
2.1in
2.1mm
Tire Outer Diameter
728.7mm
728.7mm
626.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1878.7mm
1854.7mm
1774.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
