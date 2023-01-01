2019 Zerode Bikes Katipo Base
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 160mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
475 L
505 XL
Stack
610mm
618mm
Reach
475mm
505mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.28:1
1.22:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
460mm
490mm
Top Tube Slope
15.6deg
12.9deg
Head Tube Angle
64deg
64deg
Seat Tube Angle
75.5deg
75.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
25mm
25mm
Bottom Bracket Height
349.5mm
349.5mm
Chainstay Length
444mm
444mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
443.3mm
443.3mm
Front-Center
802.1mm
836.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
801.7mm
835.7mm
Wheelbase
1245mm
1279mm
Fork Offset/Rake
37.2mm
37.3mm
Trail
141.3mm
very high
141.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
127mm
126.9mm
Wheel Flop
55.7mm
55.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
257.6mm
170 mm cranks
291.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
179.5mm
170 mm cranks
179.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
475 L
505 XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1994mm
2028mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
170 cm
to190 cm
185 cm
to205 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://zerodebikes.com/katipo