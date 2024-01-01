2018 BMC Switzerland Teammachine ALR DISC TWO
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
57
60
Stack
583mm
610mm
Reach
391mm
402mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
565mm
600mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
564mm
583mm
Top Tube Slope
4.3deg
3.5deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
182mm
210mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
69mm
69mm
Bottom Bracket Height
267mm
267mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
404.2mm
404.2mm
Front-Center
601mm
620mm
Front-Center Horizontal
596.9mm
615.9mm
Wheelbase
1001mm
1020mm
Wheelbase Max
1001mm
1020mm
Fork Offset/Rake
41.6mm
41.6mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
369mm
369mm
Trail
62.3mm
mid/neutral
62.3mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.4mm
59.4mm
Wheel Flop
17.9mm
17.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
109mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
92mm
175 mm cranks
ALR DISC TWO Build
57
60
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1673mm
1692mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
440mm
Stem Length
110mm
120mm
Stem Angle
8deg
8deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
178 cm
to188 cm
186 cm
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
