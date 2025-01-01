2017 Bombtrack Bicycle Company Tempest (Steel)
- Category
- Sport Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
Medium
Stack
560mm
Reach
392mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
561mm
Top Tube Slope
5.5deg
Head Tube Angle
73.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.3deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
267mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
403.6mm
Front-Center
589.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
585.4mm
Wheelbase
989mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
54.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
52.4mm
Wheel Flop
15.1mm
Standover Height
780mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
78.3mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
(Steel) Build
Medium
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1667mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
90mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendSport Touring
Source:https://geometrygeeks.bike/bike/bombtrack-tempest-2017/