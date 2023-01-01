2020 Giant Bicycles Trance 2
Geometry
26"
26"
Stack
—
533mm
Reach
—
371mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
—
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
—
380mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
—
540mm
Top Tube Slope
—
19.4deg
Head Tube Angle
—
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
—
73deg
Head Tube Length
—
95mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
—
10mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
330.5mm
Chainstay Length
—
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
—
434.9mm
Front-Center
—
633.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
—
633.1mm
Wheelbase
—
1068mm
Fork Offset/Rake
—
40mm
Trail
—
—
94.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
—
87.5mm
Wheel Flop
—
32.8mm
Standover Height
—
657mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
—
170 mm cranks
122.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
—
170 mm cranks
160.5mm
170 mm cranks
2 Build
26"
26"
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
680.9mm
680.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
—
1748.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
—
4 ft 9 in
to5 ft 5 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendFull-suspension Cross-country MTB
