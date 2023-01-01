HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Giant Bicycles
/
Trance

2020 Giant Bicycles Trance 2

Category
Full-suspension Cross-country MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Full suspension
26"
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

Stack
533mm
Reach
371mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
380mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
540mm
Top Tube Slope
19.4deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
10mm
Bottom Bracket Height
330.5mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.9mm
Front-Center
633.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
633.1mm
Wheelbase
1068mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Trail
94.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
87.5mm
Wheel Flop
32.8mm
Standover Height
657mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
170 mm cranks
122.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
170 mm cranks
160.5mm
170 mm cranks

2 Build

Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
680.9mm
680.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1748.9mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
4 ft 9 in
to
5 ft 5 in

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Full-suspension Cross-country MTB
Source:https://99spokes.com/bikes/giant/2022/trance-jr-26
Suggest Bike Edit