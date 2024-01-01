2014 Giant Bicycles Trance 1
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 140mm rear travel
Geometry
XL
Stack
604mm
Reach
456mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.32:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
645mm
Head Tube Angle
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
Chainstay Length
439mm
Wheelbase
1204mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Standover Height
770mm
1 Build
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6mm
Tire Outer Diameter
589.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1793.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://geometrygeeks.bike/bike/giant-trance-advanced-012-2014/