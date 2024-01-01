HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Giant Bicycles
/
Trance

2014 Giant Bicycles Trance 1

Category
Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Full suspension
Suspension
140mm fork travel, 140mm rear travel
XL
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

XL
Stack
604mm
Reach
456mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.32:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
645mm
Head Tube Angle
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
439mm
Wheelbase
1204mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
770mm

1 Build

XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6mm
Tire Outer Diameter
589.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1793.2mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
