2024 Canyon Bicycles Neuron CF 9 AXS
Geometry
M
Stack
626mm
Reach
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
425mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
611mm
Top Tube Slope
21deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
76deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
38mm
Bottom Bracket Height
334mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
438.4mm
Front-Center
765.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
764.6mm
Wheelbase
1203mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43.7mm
Trail
117.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
107.6mm
Wheel Flop
43.8mm
Standover Height
777mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
223.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
164mm
170 mm cranks
CF 9 AXS Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1946.9mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
Source:https://www.canyon.com/en-si/mountain-bikes/trail-bikes/neuron/cf/neuron-cf-9-axs/3738.html?dwvar_3738_pv_rahmenfarbe=M119_P08