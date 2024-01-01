2023 Canyon Bicycles Neuron CF 8
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 130mm rear travel, 30% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
Stack
639mm
Reach
480mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
460mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
639mm
Top Tube Slope
18.1deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
76deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
38mm
Bottom Bracket Height
334mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
438.4mm
Front-Center
796.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
795.6mm
Wheelbase
1234mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43.9mm
Trail
117.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
107.4mm
Wheel Flop
43.7mm
Standover Height
783mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
254.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
164mm
170 mm cranks
CF 8 Build
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1977.9mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
760mm
Stem Length
50mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
Source:https://www.canyon.com/en-pl/mountain-bikes/trail-bikes/neuron/cf/neuron-cf-8/3170.html