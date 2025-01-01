2025 SCOTT Sports Spark RC Team Issue
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel, 120mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
XL
Stack
602.5mm
625mm
Reach
411mm
501mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.25:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
415mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
562mm
642mm
Top Tube Slope
21.3deg
9deg
Head Tube Angle
67.2deg
67.2deg
Seat Tube Angle
75.9deg
76.9deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
42mm
42mm
Bottom Bracket Height
330mm
330mm
Chainstay Length
437.5mm
437.5mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
435.5mm
435.5mm
Front-Center
694.8mm
796.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
693.5mm
795.5mm
Wheelbase
1129mm
1231mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43.2mm
45.6mm
Trail
109.5mm
very high
106.9mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
100.9mm
98.6mm
Wheel Flop
39.1mm
38.2mm
Standover Height
758mm
799mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
152.8mm
170 mm cranks
249.7mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
160mm
170 mm cranks
155mm
175 mm cranks
Team Issue Build
S
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1872.9mm
1974.9mm
Crank Length
170mm
175mm
Stem Length
50mm
80mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFull-suspension Cross-country MTB
