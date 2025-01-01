2024 Marin Bikes San Quentin Marin San Quentin 20
Geometry
20
Stack
499mm
Reach
310mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.61:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
308mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
443.4mm
Top Tube Slope
27.3deg
Head Tube Angle
65deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
4mm
Bottom Bracket Height
260mm
Chainstay Length
340mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
340mm
Front-Center
582mm
Front-Center Horizontal
582mm
Wheelbase
922mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Trail
79mm
high
Mechanical Trail
71.6mm
Wheel Flop
30.2mm
Standover Height
540mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
191.1mm
127 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
133mm
127 mm cranks
Marin San Quentin 20 Build
20
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
527.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1449.9mm
Crank Length
127mm
Handlebar Width
580mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
115 cm
to135 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
