2018 Haibike Radius Tour Base
- Category
- Mini-velo/Folding
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake, Step-through, E-bike
Geometry
One Size
Stack
486mm
Reach
413mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.18:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
350mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
600mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
560.2mm
Top Tube Slope
21deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
69deg
Head Tube Length
220mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
36mm
Bottom Bracket Height
222mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
408.4mm
Front-Center
641.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
640.6mm
Wheelbase
1049mm
Fork Offset/Rake
68.7mm
Trail
16.2mm
very low
Mechanical Trail
15.3mm
Wheel Flop
5mm
Standover Height
590mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
213.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
52mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
One Size
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
55mm
Tire Outer Diameter
516mm
Bike Length with Tires
1565mm
Crank Length
170mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendMini-velo/Folding
