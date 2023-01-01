2022 Canyon Bicycles Commuter 9.0
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
556mm
585mm
604mm
623mm
Reach
385mm
412mm
426mm
446mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.42:1
1.42:1
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
400mm
455mm
495mm
535mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
566mm
585mm
605mm
653mm
Top Tube Slope
19.1deg
15.4deg
12.9deg
10.4deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
136mm
165mm
185mm
230mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
410mm
410mm
410mm
410mm
Wheelbase
998mm
1034mm
1054mm
1085mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
9.0 Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
654mm
654mm
654mm
654mm
Bike Length with Tires
1652mm
1688mm
1708mm
1739mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
170mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
155 cm
to175 cm
176 cm
to183 cm
183 cm
to190 cm
190 cm
to210 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
