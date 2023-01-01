2019 Canyon Bicycles Commuter 5.0
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
L
XL
Stack
537mm
555mm
578mm
610mm
645mm
Reach
388mm
402mm
414mm
435mm
462mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
1.38:1
1.4:1
1.4:1
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
365mm
400mm
440mm
485mm
535mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
547mm
566mm
585mm
616mm
653mm
Top Tube Slope
20.8deg
18.4deg
16.2deg
14.2deg
12.1deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
72deg
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
117mm
136mm
160mm
193mm
230mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
410mm
410mm
410mm
410mm
410mm
Wheelbase
997mm
1017mm
1036mm
1068mm
1106mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
5.0 Build
XS
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
654mm
654mm
654mm
654mm
654mm
Bike Length with Tires
1651mm
1671mm
1690mm
1722mm
1760mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
600mm
600mm
600mm
600mm
600mm
Stem Length
80mm
80mm
90mm
90mm
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
150 cm
to158 cm
158 cm
to170 cm
170 cm
to183 cm
183 cm
to190 cm
190 cm
to200 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
Source:https://www.canyon.com/en-cy/urban-bikes/commuter-bikes/commuter/commuter-5.0/1955.html?dwvar_1955_pv_rahmenfarbe=TQ&dwvar_1955_pv_rahmengroesse=XL#detailed-geometry-section-tab