2025 Orbea Laufey 27
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
27
Stack
574mm
Reach
389mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
343mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
543mm
Top Tube Slope
26.9deg
Head Tube Angle
65.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
43mm
Bottom Bracket Height
310mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
422.8mm
Front-Center
680.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
679.2mm
Wheelbase
1102mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Fork Length, Unknown
507mm
Trail
112.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
102.4mm
Wheel Flop
42.5mm
Standover Height
636mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
157.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
140mm
170 mm cranks
27 Build
27
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1807.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
140 cm
to165 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
