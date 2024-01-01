2024 Orbea Laufey 2024-H-LTD
- Category
- Hardtail Fatbike
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
Stack
655.5mm
Reach
475mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
430mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
625mm
Top Tube Slope
22.5deg
Head Tube Angle
64.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
77deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
312mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
435.2mm
Front-Center
808.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
805.4mm
Wheelbase
1240.6mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
554mm
Trail
131.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
118.3mm
Wheel Flop
50.9mm
Standover Height
505mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
261mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
142mm
170 mm cranks
2024-H-LTD Build
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1994.7mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
800mm
Stem Length
40mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Fatbike
Source:https://www.orbea.com/es-es/bicicletas/montana/laufey/cat/laufey-h-ltd-2024