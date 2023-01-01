2022 Orbea Laufey 24 h10
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
24
Stack
520mm
Reach
366mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
300mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
515mm
Top Tube Slope
27.3deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
35mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278.2mm
Chainstay Length
395mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
393.5mm
Front-Center
626.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
625.6mm
Wheelbase
1019mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Fork Length, Unknown
445mm
Trail
95.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
87.4mm
Wheel Flop
35.5mm
Standover Height
593mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
161.3mm
152 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
126.2mm
152 mm cranks
24 h10 Build
24
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
626.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1645.4mm
Crank Length
152mm
Handlebar Width
560mm
Stem Length
60mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
125 cm
to150 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.orbea.com/at-de/fahrrader/junior/laufey-junior/cat/laufey-24-h10