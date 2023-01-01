HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Orbea
/
Laufey

2022 Orbea Laufey 24 h10

Category
Hardtail Trail MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Aluminum
Suspension
100mm fork travel, 20% sag
Features
Disc brake
24
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

24
Stack
520mm
Reach
366mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
300mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
515mm
Top Tube Slope
27.3deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
35mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278.2mm
Chainstay Length
395mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
393.5mm
Front-Center
626.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
625.6mm
Wheelbase
1019mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Fork Length, Unknown
445mm
Trail
95.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
87.4mm
Wheel Flop
35.5mm
Standover Height
593mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
161.3mm
152 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
126.2mm
152 mm cranks

24 h10 Build

24
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
626.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1645.4mm
Crank Length
152mm
Handlebar Width
560mm
Stem Length
60mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
125 cm
to
150 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Category Trend
Hardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.orbea.com/at-de/fahrrader/junior/laufey-junior/cat/laufey-24-h10
