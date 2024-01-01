2017 Merida Bikes BIG.NINE 300
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
19in
Stack
635mm
Reach
400mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
484mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
600mm
Top Tube Slope
17.6deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
310.7mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.9mm
Front-Center
659.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
657.1mm
Wheelbase
1098mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50.4mm
Trail
77.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
73.4mm
Wheel Flop
24.5mm
Standover Height
784mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
119.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
140.7mm
170 mm cranks
300 Build
19in
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
741.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1839.4mm
Source:Merida