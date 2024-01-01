2016 Merida Bikes BIG.NINE 70
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
15in
Stack
600mm
Reach
394mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
380mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
566mm
Top Tube Slope
25deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
43.7mm
Bottom Bracket Height
323.2mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
442.9mm
Front-Center
628mm
Front-Center Horizontal
610.2mm
Wheelbase
1053mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
445mm
Trail
76.9mm
high
Mechanical Trail
72.5mm
Wheel Flop
24.2mm
Standover Height
784mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
91.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
153.2mm
170 mm cranks
70 Build
15in
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
733.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1786.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://www.facebook.com/messenger_media?attachment_id=558784573755462&message_id=mid.%24cAAAAAFdBuIiZdHuoAmTQzZe10Lr8&thread_id=1463924872