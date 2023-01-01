HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Stooge Cycles
/
Speedball Biplane

2019 Stooge Cycles Speedball Biplane Base

Category
Rigid MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry

Seat Tube Length, Unknown
457mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
597mm
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
312.2mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
443.7mm
Fork Offset/Rake
57mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
455mm
Trail
87.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
81.8mm
Wheel Flop
29.3mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
142.2mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
774.4mm
Source:http://stoogecycles.co.uk/product/speedball-biplane-frameset-moby-grape/
