2019 Stooge Cycles Speedball Biplane Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
One
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
457mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
597mm
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
312.2mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
443.7mm
Fork Offset/Rake
57mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
455mm
Trail
87.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
81.8mm
Wheel Flop
29.3mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
142.2mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
One
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
774.4mm
Source:http://stoogecycles.co.uk/product/speedball-biplane-frameset-moby-grape/