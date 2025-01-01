2025 SCOTT Sports Addict Gravel 50
- Category
- Progressive Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS/49
S/52
M/54
L/56
XL/58
Stack
519mm
544.4mm
565.3mm
589.9mm
609.7mm
Reach
374.1mm
378.4mm
387.1mm
398.2mm
406.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
1.44:1
1.46:1
1.48:1
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
477mm
507mm
528mm
546mm
566mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
518mm
534.5mm
554.5mm
578.5mm
592.5mm
Top Tube Slope
6.8deg
6.3deg
6.3deg
6.9deg
6.8deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
122mm
140mm
166mm
187mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Wheelbase
1009.4mm
1022.9mm
1029.2mm
1048.7mm
1063.5mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
Standover Height
759mm
786mm
807mm
828mm
847mm
50 Build
XS/49
S/52
M/54
L/56
XL/58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.75in
1.75in
1.75in
1.75in
1.75in
Tire Outer Diameter
710.9mm
710.9mm
710.9mm
710.9mm
710.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1720.3mm
1733.8mm
1740.1mm
1759.6mm
1774.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendProgressive Gravel
