Giant Bicycles
/
Toughroad

2019 Giant Bicycles Toughroad SLR GX 1

Category
All-road/Gravel
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
Geometry

L
Stack
605mm
Reach
389mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
580mm
Top Tube Slope
11.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
155mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
Wheelbase
1062mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
Trail
113.5mm
172.5 mm cranks

SLR GX 1 Build

L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
45mm
Tire Width Max
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
712mm
Bike Length with Tires
1774mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
460mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
180 cm
to
190 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
All-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.giant-bicycles.com/pl/toughroad-slr-gx-1-2019
