2019 Giant Bicycles Toughroad SLR GX 1
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
Stack
605mm
Reach
389mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
580mm
Top Tube Slope
11.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
155mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
Wheelbase
1062mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
113.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
SLR GX 1 Build
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
45mm
Tire Width Max
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
712mm
Bike Length with Tires
1774mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
460mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
180 cm
to190 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.giant-bicycles.com/pl/toughroad-slr-gx-1-2019