2025 Poison Bikes Cyanit Base
Geometry
49
52
54
56
Stack
558.5mm
572.7mm
591.6mm
610.5mm
Reach
395mm
400mm
404mm
407mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.43:1
1.46:1
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
490mm
520mm
540mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
556mm
565mm
575mm
590mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
140mm
160mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
281mm
281mm
281mm
281mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.1mm
430.1mm
430.1mm
430.1mm
Front-Center
610.4mm
615.3mm
626.3mm
631.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
606.9mm
611.9mm
622.9mm
627.9mm
Wheelbase
1037mm
1042mm
1053mm
1058mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
395mm
395mm
395mm
395mm
Trail
71.5mm
high
71.5mm
high
71.5mm
high
71.5mm
high
Mechanical Trail
67.7mm
67.7mm
67.7mm
67.7mm
Wheel Flop
22mm
22mm
22mm
22mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
94.4mm
170 mm cranks
99.3mm
170 mm cranks
110.3mm
170 mm cranks
115.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
111mm
170 mm cranks
111mm
170 mm cranks
111mm
170 mm cranks
111mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
49
52
54
56
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1729mm
1734mm
1745mm
1750mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendTouring
Source:https://poison-bikes.eu/shop/cyanit-tour/