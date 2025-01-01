2025 Sonder Broken Road ST (Frame Only)
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
585mm
598.8mm
612.6mm
626.4mm
Reach
410mm
430mm
455mm
480mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.39:1
1.35:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
410mm
440mm
465mm
495mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
588.9mm
613.1mm
642.4mm
671.5mm
Top Tube Slope
20deg
17.7deg
15.9deg
13.8deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
67deg
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
120mm
135mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
312mm
312mm
312mm
312mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
435.9mm
435.9mm
435.9mm
435.9mm
Front-Center
683.4mm
708.9mm
739.8mm
770.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
680.7mm
706.3mm
737.3mm
768.1mm
Wheelbase
1116.6mm
1142.2mm
1173.2mm
1204mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Trail
109mm
very high
109mm
very high
109mm
very high
109mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
100.3mm
100.3mm
100.3mm
100.3mm
Wheel Flop
39.2mm
39.2mm
39.2mm
39.2mm
Standover Height
735mm
767mm
782mm
808mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
141.4mm
170 mm cranks
166.9mm
170 mm cranks
197.8mm
170 mm cranks
228.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
142mm
170 mm cranks
142mm
170 mm cranks
142mm
170 mm cranks
142mm
170 mm cranks
ST (Frame Only) Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1860.5mm
1886.1mm
1917.1mm
1947.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
158 cm
to173 cm
170 cm
to177 cm
175 cm
to187 cm
187 cm
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://alpkit.com/products/broken-road-st-frame