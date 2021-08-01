2021/v1 8bar Bikes KRONPRINZ Steel
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
529mm
554mm
573mm
Reach
368mm
378mm
400mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.47:1
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
540mm
570mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
520mm
542mm
570mm
Top Tube Slope
4.4deg
3.9deg
2.7deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
140mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269mm
269mm
269mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
410mm
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
404mm
404mm
404mm
Front-Center
578.3mm
584.2mm
610.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
574mm
580mm
606mm
Wheelbase
978mm
984mm
1010mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
370mm
370mm
370mm
Trail
69.1mm
high
59.7mm
mid/neutral
59.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
65.4mm
56.9mm
56.9mm
Wheel Flop
21.3mm
17.1mm
17.1mm
Standover Height
—
750mm
780mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
69.3mm
170 mm cranks
75.2mm
170 mm cranks
101.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
99mm
170 mm cranks
99mm
170 mm cranks
99mm
170 mm cranks
Steel Build
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Width Max
30mm
30mm
30mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1656mm
1662mm
1688mm
Stem Length
90mm
100mm
110mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
160 cm
to173 cm
170 cm
to183 cm
180 cm
to193 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://8bar-bikes.com/shop/framesets/road-framesets/kronprinz-steel-v1-frameset/#geometry