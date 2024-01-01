HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Merida Bikes
/
Scultura

2019 Merida Bikes Scultura Disc 400

Category
Sport Touring
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
S/M
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

S/M
Stack
555mm
Reach
386mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
545mm
Top Tube Slope
6deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
408mm
Wheelbase
985mm
Fork Length, Unknown
374mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
762mm

Disc 400 Build

S/M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Width Max
30mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1657mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
100mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Sport Touring
Source:https://www.merida-bikes.com/sv-se/bike/archive/119/SCULTURA+DISC+400
