2019 Merida Bikes Scultura Disc 400
- Category
- Sport Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S/M
Stack
555mm
Reach
386mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
545mm
Top Tube Slope
6deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
Chainstay Length
408mm
Wheelbase
985mm
Fork Length, Unknown
374mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Standover Height
762mm
Disc 400 Build
S/M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Width Max
30mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1657mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
100mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendSport Touring
Source:https://www.merida-bikes.com/sv-se/bike/archive/119/SCULTURA+DISC+400