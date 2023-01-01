2022 Bombtrack Bicycle Company Cale Base
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
XL
Stack
610mm
619mm
627mm
Reach
433mm
450mm
463mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.38:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
430mm
460mm
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
608mm
633mm
648mm
Top Tube Slope
19.6deg
17deg
13.7deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55mm
55mm
55mm
Bottom Bracket Height
317mm
317mm
317mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
436.6mm
436.6mm
436.6mm
Front-Center
721mm
741mm
750mm
Front-Center Horizontal
713.5mm
733.5mm
743.5mm
Wheelbase
1150mm
1170mm
1180mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
42mm
42mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
50925mm
50925mm
50925mm
Trail
112.3mm
very high
112.3mm
very high
108.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
103.3mm
103.3mm
100.3mm
Wheel Flop
40.4mm
40.4mm
38.4mm
Standover Height
783mm
802mm
825mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
179mm
170 mm cranks
194mm
175 mm cranks
203mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
147mm
170 mm cranks
142mm
175 mm cranks
142mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1893.9mm
1913.9mm
1923.9mm
Crank Length
170mm
175mm
175mm
Stem Length
40mm
40mm
40mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
170 cm
to181 cm
179 cm
to190 cm
188 cm
to199 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.bombtrack.com/complete-bikes/cale