2022 Commencal Meta HT AM XS
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS
Stack
575mm
Reach
383mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
360mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
543mm
Top Tube Slope
25.3deg
Head Tube Angle
64deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
20mm
Bottom Bracket Height
333mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.5mm
Front-Center
694.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
694.5mm
Wheelbase
1119mm
Fork Offset/Rake
36.7mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
520mm
Trail
131.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
118.1mm
Wheel Flop
51.8mm
Standover Height
725mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
176.8mm
165 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
168mm
165 mm cranks
XS Build
XS
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1824.9mm
Crank Length
165mm
Handlebar Width
740mm
Stem Length
40mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
148 cm
to160 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
Source:https://www.commencalusa.com/meta-ht-xs-champagne-2022-c2x33305224