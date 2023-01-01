2015 Commencal Meta HT AM Base
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel
Geometry
L
Stack
632mm
Reach
412mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
605mm
Top Tube Slope
16.4deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
45mm
Bottom Bracket Height
308mm
Chainstay Length
428mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.6mm
Front-Center
733.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
732.4mm
Wheelbase
1158mm
Fork Offset/Rake
53.9mm
Fork Length, Unknown
150mm
Trail
98.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
89.6mm
Wheel Flop
36.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
210.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
138mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1863.9mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendHardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
