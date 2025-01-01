2024 DMR Bikes Trailstar Base
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Titanium
- Suspension
- 25% sag
- Features
- Single-speed capable
Geometry
M
L
Stack
638mm
646mm
Reach
460mm
480mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
395mm
430mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
619mm
641mm
Head Tube Angle
64.5deg
64.5deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Seat Tube Top
76deg
76deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
309.5mm
309.5mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420mm
420mm
Front-Center
793mm
816mm
Front-Center Horizontal
790mm
814mm
Wheelbase
1210mm
1234mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51.2mm
51.3mm
Fork Length, Unknown
551mm
551mm
Trail
121.9mm
very high
121.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
110.1mm
109.9mm
Wheel Flop
47.4mm
47.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
248.5mm
170 mm cranks
271.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
139.5mm
170 mm cranks
139.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1959mm
1983mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://dmrbikes.com/products/dmr-trailstar-ti-frame?variant=49633665024335