2019 BMC Switzerland Timemachine 01
- Category
- Triathlon
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
M-S
S
M-L
L
Stack
515mm
480mm
515mm
556mm
Reach
377mm
393mm
418mm
442mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.37:1
1.22:1
1.23:1
1.26:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
550mm
495mm
550mm
592mm
Top Tube Slope
-2.1deg
-0.1deg
-2deg
-1.8deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
76.15deg
76.15deg
76.15deg
76.15deg
Head Tube Length
92.4mm
66.1mm
92.4mm
135.7mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
58mm
68mm
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
278mm
268mm
268mm
Chainstay Length
393mm
393mm
393mm
393mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
387.1mm
388.7mm
387.1mm
387.1mm
Front-Center
578mm
580mm
619mm
649mm
Front-Center Horizontal
579.9mm
575.3mm
620.9mm
650.9mm
Wheelbase
967mm
964mm
1008mm
1038mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
374mm
374mm
374mm
374mm
Trail
65mm
mid/neutral
65mm
mid/neutral
65mm
mid/neutral
65mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
61.6mm
61.6mm
61.6mm
61.6mm
Wheel Flop
19.6mm
19.6mm
19.6mm
19.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
72mm
170 mm cranks
74mm
170 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
140.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98mm
170 mm cranks
108mm
170 mm cranks
98mm
170 mm cranks
95.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
01 Build
M-S
S
M-L
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1639mm
1636mm
1680mm
1710mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
172.5mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
172 cm
to180 cm
—
178 cm
to188 cm
186 cm
to196 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendTriathlon
