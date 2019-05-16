2019 Stanton Bikes Slackline 853 Next Gen UK Base
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
16.5"
18"
19.5"
Stack
586mm
605mm
623mm
Reach
424mm
438mm
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
1.38:1
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
419mm
457mm
495mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
596mm
616mm
636mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
580mm
595mm
612mm
Head Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
67deg
Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
140mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
51mm
51mm
51mm
Bottom Bracket Height
299.4mm
299.4mm
299.4mm
Chainstay Length
427mm
427mm
427mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
423.9mm
423.9mm
423.9mm
Front-Center
695.9mm
717.9mm
739.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
694.1mm
716.1mm
738.1mm
Wheelbase
1118mm
1140mm
1162mm
Fork Offset/Rake
39.6mm
39.5mm
37.1mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
497mm
497mm
497mm
Trail
105.8mm
very high
105.9mm
very high
108.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
97.4mm
97.4mm
99.9mm
Wheel Flop
38.1mm
38.1mm
39mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
175.5mm
170 mm cranks
197.5mm
170 mm cranks
219.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
129.4mm
170 mm cranks
129.4mm
170 mm cranks
129.4mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
16.5"
18"
19.5"
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
700.8mm
700.8mm
700.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1818.8mm
1840.8mm
1862.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.stantonbikes.com/product/slackline-853-next-gen-uk-11/