2016 Singular Cycles Kite Base
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Stack
545mm
564mm
587mm
605mm
Reach
347mm
366mm
380mm
390mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.57:1
1.54:1
1.54:1
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
550mm
575mm
600mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
455mm
495mm
520mm
545mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
515mm
540mm
565mm
590mm
Top Tube Slope
6.6deg
4.1deg
4deg
3.4deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
72.5deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
130mm
150mm
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
283mm
283mm
283mm
283mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
Front-Center
565mm
590mm
601mm
620mm
Front-Center Horizontal
560.7mm
585.7mm
596.7mm
615.7mm
Wheelbase
985mm
1010mm
1021mm
1040mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
395mm
395mm
395mm
395mm
Trail
74mm
high
74mm
high
67.4mm
high
67.4mm
high
Mechanical Trail
69.9mm
69.9mm
64.1mm
64.1mm
Wheel Flop
22.8mm
22.8mm
19.8mm
19.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
42mm
170 mm cranks
67mm
170 mm cranks
78mm
170 mm cranks
97mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
113mm
170 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
42mm
42mm
42mm
Tire Width Max
42mm
42mm
42mm
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
706mm
706mm
706mm
706mm
Bike Length with Tires
1691mm
1716mm
1727mm
1746mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendCyclocross
