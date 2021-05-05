2019 Sobre Bikes Versatile Base
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
575mm
594mm
605mm
Reach
368mm
388mm
406mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
1.53:1
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
470mm
510mm
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
538mm
564mm
585mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
158mm
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
61mm
61mm
61mm
Bottom Bracket Height
282mm
282mm
282mm
Chainstay Length
424mm
424mm
424mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
419.6mm
419.6mm
419.6mm
Front-Center
594.6mm
616.4mm
637.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
591.4mm
613.4mm
634.4mm
Wheelbase
1011mm
1033mm
1054mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43.9mm
44.6mm
44mm
Fork Length, Unknown
400mm
400mm
400mm
Trail
71.7mm
high
67.7mm
high
68.4mm
high
Mechanical Trail
67.8mm
64.2mm
64.8mm
Wheel Flop
22.1mm
20.4mm
20.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
81.6mm
170 mm cranks
103.4mm
170 mm cranks
124.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
112mm
170 mm cranks
112mm
170 mm cranks
112mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Width Max
42mm
42mm
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1697mm
1719mm
1740mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:http://www.sobre-bikes.fr/versatile/