Marin Bikes
/
Muirwoods

1995 Marin Bikes Muirwoods Base

Category
Rigid MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Rim brake
19
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

19
Stack
578.4mm
Reach
428.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
520mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
482.6mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
585mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55.6mm
Bottom Bracket Height
295mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
426.4mm
Front-Center
656mm
Front-Center Horizontal
653.6mm
Wheelbase
1080mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
400mm
Trail
75.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
71.2mm
Wheel Flop
23.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
135.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
125mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

19
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
701.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1781.2mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Rigid MTB
Source:Marin Catalogue 1995
