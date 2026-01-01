1995 Marin Bikes Muirwoods Base
Geometry
19
Stack
578.4mm
Reach
428.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
520mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
482.6mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
585mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55.6mm
Bottom Bracket Height
295mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
426.4mm
Front-Center
656mm
Front-Center Horizontal
653.6mm
Wheelbase
1080mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
400mm
Trail
75.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
71.2mm
Wheel Flop
23.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
135.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
125mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
19
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
701.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1781.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:Marin Catalogue 1995