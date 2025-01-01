2025 Ritchey Design Ascent Base
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
572mm
589mm
607mm
628mm
Reach
370mm
381mm
388mm
397mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
1.55:1
1.56:1
1.58:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
430mm
465mm
500mm
535mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
541mm
556mm
575mm
590mm
Top Tube Slope
18deg
15.6deg
13.6deg
11.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70.5deg
70.5deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
130mm
150mm
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
68mm
68mm
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
309mm
309mm
309mm
309mm
Chainstay Length
463mm
463mm
463mm
463mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
458mm
458mm
458mm
458mm
Front-Center
612.8mm
623.7mm
637.7mm
648.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
609mm
620mm
634mm
645mm
Wheelbase
1067mm
1078mm
1092mm
1103mm
Fork Offset/Rake
52mm
52mm
52mm
52mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
435mm
435mm
435mm
435mm
Trail
81.9mm
very high
78.4mm
high
78.4mm
high
74.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
77mm
73.9mm
73.9mm
70.8mm
Wheel Flop
26.3mm
24.7mm
24.7mm
23mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
65.8mm
170 mm cranks
76.7mm
170 mm cranks
90.6mm
170 mm cranks
101.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
139mm
170 mm cranks
139mm
170 mm cranks
139mm
170 mm cranks
139mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
754.1mm
754.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1821.1mm
1832.1mm
1846.1mm
1857.1mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:https://ritcheylogic.com/bike/frames/ascent-frameset