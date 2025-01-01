2025 CUBE Bikes Nuroad Rookie
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
46
Stack
488mm
Reach
369mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.32:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
408mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
500mm
Top Tube Slope
11.2deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
61mm
Bottom Bracket Height
271mm
Chainstay Length
421mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
416.6mm
Front-Center
593.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
590.4mm
Wheelbase
1007mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45.4mm
Trail
85.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
79mm
Wheel Flop
29.6mm
Standover Height
691mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
91.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
101mm
170 mm cranks
Rookie Build
46
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Width Max
46mm
Tire Outer Diameter
664mm
Bike Length with Tires
1671mm
Crank Length
170mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendEndurance Road
